THAT the Imperial Economic Conference would seriously consider the question of imperial preference was perhaps only to be expected. Next to defence, this is obviously the most important, if not the only, direction in which the Empire can be of practical use to many, if not most, of its units. What we cannot for the life of us understand is why anyone should raise this question, at the present time and in the present conditions, with reference to our own country. Imperial preference presupposes two things; first, that the Empire should be a reality, offering equal freedom and equal facilities to all its component parts, and secondly, that it should not only generally benefit the Empire as a whole but should be moderately advantageous to all those participating in it. In India’s case, neither of these conditions is fulfilled, and therefore India must definitely stand outside this scheme. From the purely economic point of view, imperial preference can bring very little gain to India and is bound to mean a heavy loss. This was explained at great length by Lord Curzon’s Government in 1903, when the matter was referred to it by the then Secretary of State, and the position today remains substantially what it was then. India, they said, had something but not very much to offer to the Empire, but she had very little to gain in return, and she had a great deal to lose or to risk. Since then, the matter has again been examined with great care by a Fiscal Commission, and both the majority and minority of that Commission have expressed their definite opinion that no general system of imperial preference can be introduced in this country without serious detriment to her interests.