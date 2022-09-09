IN MEMORIAM

TO-DAY is the anniversary of the death of our founder, the late Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia. Twenty-four years ago this day, he passed on, but the example of his noble life and the inspiration thereof remain with us for all time as a priceless heritage. Born and brought up in the lap of luxury, with wealth almost beyond the dreams of avarice at his command, Sardar Dyal Singh could have lived a life of indifference to the wants of his poorer countrymen and died, as so many of his class die, unwept, unhonoured and unsung. If the great Sardar has secured for himself a niche, it is just because he possessed not only material resources in the way of a superfluity of gold — many possess that — but also — and this is what many do not possess — mental resources and a heart of pure gold. The wealth he possessed only served as the means to give his ideas a practical shape. Nor was he, fortunately, lacking in the will to do it. Education, a habit of study, and constant touch with contemporary events, the advice of a set of good friends and the experience gained as the result of a sojourn abroad — all these had their share in the conception of a great ideal. The dream which the Sardar dreamt was none other than that of a Free India. But emancipation could come only through enlightenment which in its turn meant the education of the child and the citizen. And for this purpose schools and colleges, newspapers and books on literature, art, religion and politics and free public libraries and reading rooms were necessary. The Sardar, therefore, gave away practically all that he had towards the realisation of his dream. The Dyal Singh High School, the Dyal Singh College, the Dyal Singh Free Reading Room and Library and The Tribune are his gifts to the nation.