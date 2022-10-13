In Place of Strife

“MAKE us enemies of every people on earth,” Lucan prayed two thousand years ago, “but save us from civil war.” “A foreign war is a scratch on the arm,” wrote Victor Hugo, “but a civil war is an ulcer which devours the vitals of a nation.” We have only to substitute civil strife or commotion for civil war to get an awareness of the actual dangers of violence and threats of violence which have disrupted normal life in Punjab for the last one week. In 1965 and 1971, this state had to bear the brunt of the conflict with Pakistan. There has not been time enough for the wounds of the last war to heal even partially. The National Emergency has not been lifted nor have the troops on the borders been withdrawn. Yet, unmindful of these factors — not to mention the hardships to which the average citizen is subjected on rising prices and shortages — just one single incident which could well have been localised was escalated not only to engulf the whole state but also to spill over to neighbouring areas. The cost of all this in terms of life and limb, property and human suffering, has been severe. The Government hopes that the worst is over and that the hump has been crossed. Whatever be the findings of the judicial inquiry that has been ordered into the Moga incident, the Chief Minister himself has not hesitated to give his own view that if the local authorities had taken proper action after the October 4 incident in which some students were beaten up by the hirelings of the cinema management, the subsequent ugly incidents could have been avoided. The Government has also announced an ad hoc compensation of Rs. 10,000 to the family of each person killed in the firing at Moga on October 5 and 7. Long-term assistance is to be given to those disabled in the police action.