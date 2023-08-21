Incorrect statements

THERE are at least two statements in the communique which are thoroughly misleading, and at least one which is both incorrect and misleading. “Lala Lajpat Rai”, says the communique, “has been allowed a generous diet and been supplied with an electric fan.” Now, will it surprise the writer of the communique to learn that Rai has never at any stage been supplied by the government or at government expense with any electric fan, that the fan he had actually used for some time before his release was supplied by his own people at his own cost and that as no electricity connection was or could be given to him, it had to be worked with the aid of a battery? As regards the “generous diet”, let the facts speak for themselves, Rai had from the outset been allowed a seer of milk, one chattack of butter and four chattacks of curd in addition to the diet prescribed for special-class prisoners, and since the beginning of his illness, the quantity of milk and curd had been increased under medical advice. With this exception, Rai’s relatives had paid for all extra things, including fruits and biscuits. It may be mentioned in passing that in several cases, medicines of a costly sort prescribed by the private practitioners who treated him had to be obtained from the market at Rai’s cost. If the government calls this generous treatment in the case of Rai and wishes to take credit for it, it is welcome to do so. The public will neither share nor grudge its feeling in the matter. It remains only to add that Rai is naturally reluctant to make any statement about his treatment in jail that may have even the appearance of being unkind or ungracious.