Increased pay to European members

HAVING in our last article dealt with the two questionnaires prepared by the Public Services Commission in their general bearings, we now propose to offer a few detailed observations in regard to the one which is clearly of greater interest and more abiding importance to India than the other. However unjust and indefensible, considering India’s financial position, might be the increased emoluments which, in one form or another, are sure to be proposed by the commission for the European members of the Services, it is certain that the mischief that could be done to India by this means would be far outweighed by any proposal to give a further lease of life to the present Organisation of the Services, in which are included the questions both of recruitment and control. It is, indeed, safe to assert that if India could feel sure that the question of reorganisation would be satisfactorily settled for the future, she would attach no great importance to what the European members of the Services might succeed in getting for themselves during the comparatively short period that the present system would continue. It is the uncertainty as regards this vital matter that is largely responsible for the undoubted hostility that exists in India to any idea of giving more to the European members than they have already. The present position of those Services that have to deal with the transferred departments in the Provinces, as we indicated yesterday, is both theoretically indefensible and practically mischievous.