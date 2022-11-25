INDIA AND BRITISH LABOUR

THE most outstanding feature of the elections that have just taken place in Great Britain is the emergence of British Labour as a political force of the first importance. It was only as lately as in 1906 that the party took a definite shape, and already it has ousted and taken the place of one of the two principle parties in the State, a party which in one form or another had existed for centuries. But this is a small thing in itself. The real importance of the new development lies in the fact that for the first time in many years a Conservative Government will have to contend with an Opposition based more on fundamental principles than on the details of the party programme. For years, it had been increasingly evident that as regards most questions whether of domestic or imperial or international importance, the outlook of the average Liberal was much the same as that of the average Conservative. The Irish question had been one important exception to this general rule, so much so that since its emergence as a party issue, the Conservatives had called themselves and had been called by others by the name of Unionists, but the Irish took the riddle of their destiny into their own hands and forced both the British parties to recognise the justice of their claim and thus helped to efface one of the few lines of difference between the two historic parties. Another such issue was the tariff policy, which the genius of the late Mr. Chamberlain had raised to a position of the first importance, but the difficulty about this issue was that the Conservatives themselves had never seen eye to eye in this matter. It is far different with Labour which stands out for a radical change in the social order, a change which till now has been almost as unacceptable to the orthodox Liberal as to the orthodox Conservative.