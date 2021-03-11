INDIA AND LANCASHIRE

THE Lancashire MPs, who waited in deputation on Lord Winterton on March 29 to protest against the contemplated increase in the import and excise duties on cotton goods in India, advanced very strange arguments to maintain the permanent domination of Lancashire over India. The full report of the proceedings, now available, shows that, while protesting against anything being done in India which would affect Lancashire unfavourably, the deputation went so far as to question the constitutional right of India to adopt a fiscal policy which would be most advantageous to her own people. As a matter of fact, the proposed increase in cotton duties was based not on fiscal considerations, but it was a matter of raising additional revenue to meet a large increase in expenditure. Some of the members of the deputation went so far as to suggest other methods of raising revenue in India than by raising cotton duties. In other words, they wanted to exert their influence in determining what particular taxes should be imposed and what should be exempted in India — a course which, on the face of it, was unconstitutional. They knew that India was promised full self-government and an instalment of it had already been granted. But they thought that during the transitional period at any rate, the Secretary of State for India should, so far as the cotton trade was concerned, protect Lancashire interests against those of India. Mr. Waddington, for instance, quoted from the report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee that portion which stated that in regard to her fiscal policy “India should have the same liberty to consider her interests as Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa.” He regarded this as “weak spot” in the Committee’s report.