INDIA AND THE EMPIRE

THE problem of the inter-relation of India and the other countries constituting the British Commonwealth of Nations has now been before this country for more than half a century, but we are as far away from its solution as we were when the problem first presented itself. The problem has two sides: India’s duty towards the Empire, and India’s rights in the Empire. So far as India’s duties towards the Empire are concerned, no one seems to be under any doubt. Neither the British Government nor the Colonies nor the Government of India have ever been slow to point out what they conceive to be India’s duties as a member of the Empire; and, the Government in India being constituted as it is, there has not been the slightest difficulty in making India the most useful, though the most neglected, part of the Empire. If there is war anywhere, Indian soldiers and money must be freely made available for imperial purposes. Indian forces must go to China, Egypt, Mesopotamia, Turkey, France, German East Africa, Transvaal and Abyssinia and fight the battles of the Empire. If the British exchequer is overburdened with the liabilities of the Empire, India must make a contribution of a hundred million sterling, even though famine, poverty and disease are rampant within her own borders. India must find an open market for the manufacturers of the Empire; the doctrine of imperial preference must be accepted by her, however adversely it might affect her own commerce and industry; and not only has the imposition of a protective tariff to nourish her infant industries been treated, until recently as a heresy, but she should actually submit to excise duty to help the rival Lancashire industry.