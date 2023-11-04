INDIA AND THE IMPERIAL CONFERENCE

AT last we have something definite to go upon in forming our opinion of the proceedings of the Imperial Conference in regard to the Indian question. In an interview with Reuters, Dr Tej Bahadur Sapru has partially lifted the veil that hitherto covered these proceedings and has taken the public into confidence both as regards the issues he placed before himself and the measure of his achievement as he himself views it. The issues were four: the first relating to the position of Indians overseas on the basis of the resolution of 1921, to which no effect had hitherto been given by the Dominions which were a party to it; the second about the position of Indians in South Africa; the third regarding the position of Indians in the Crown Colonies generally; and the fourth about the position created by the Kenya decision. As regards the first, Dr Sapru said he had the unanimous support of the Dominion Premiers except General Smuts. He had put a constructive proposal before the conference that the Dominions concerned should appoint local committees within their territories which would confer as to how best and how soon effect could be given to the resolution of 1921. All delegates except General Smuts accepted this proposal, though no formal resolution was recorded. As regards the second issue, Dr Sapru frankly admitted that he had failed: “General Smuts was absolutely inflexible. He flatly refused to accept the resolution of 1921, of which, in effect, he pressed for the repeal... or even join hands, independently of the resolution, in exploring avenues for immigration for the Indian section in South Africa.”