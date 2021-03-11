INDIA AND THE LABOUR PARTY

AT one time it was believed that the Liberal Party in England was more sympathetic towards India and showed readiness to assist her in the direction of establishing a popular government. There is no doubt that up to a certain extent, the leaders of that party helped India and it is due to the labours of Liberal politicians in England that constitutional reforms in the direction of self-government have reached the present stage. But it has been found that the Reforms are inadequate and the present scheme in its practical working has not produced the results anticipated from it a year or two ago. Even then, while the more advanced school of politicians in India were predicting its failure and demanding a more substantial share of powers to Indians, the Labour Party expressed its readiness to advance Indian interests much further than the Liberals and it was confidently expected that when that party gained greater strength for itself in Parliament, India’s cause would find valuable support from it. Now that the dissolution of the Coalition Parliament is expected early, it is of practical interest to understand the prospects of securing a larger and more liberal body of British supporters of India’s cause in the future Parliament. In this connection, it is interesting to learn that an Indian residing in England, Mr. S. Saklatwala, is adopted as a Labour candidate for North Battersea and if he succeeds in the general elections, India will find in him a champion of her interests in attaining complete Dominion Home Rule and he will be hailed as a worthy successor to Dadabhai Naoroji, who was the first Indian to sit in the British Parliament on the side of liberalism and democracy.