India and the Turkish Treaty

WE have said that the failure of the Lausanne Conference, though it does not involve the immediate outbreak of hostilities, is still fraught with grave penalties. Turkey will need all the support that her friends, and especially India, can give her. The good that this support has done her in the past is matter of history. British statesmen, including the late premier, have declared that in offering their terms of peace to Turkey they were materially influenced by the attitude of the people of India in the matter. Nor has Turkey herself been slow to recognise the value of this support. Only the other day the representatives of the Angora Government publicly thanked India for her valuable aid. To-day the need for the continuance of that aid, for all the moral support which it is in the power of India to give Turkey, it is more important than ever. If India were to speak out with one voice against the unjust provisions in the draft treaty, it is unthinkable that that voice would go entirely for nothing with the British Government. And yet from all that we can see there are no signs of this universal demonstration of sympathy with Turkey in this supreme hour of her need, at any rate in this Province. Need we say why? It is on account of the extreme tension that exists at this moment between Hindus and Mahomedans in this Province, a tension for which the short-sighted policy of Mian Faz-i-Hussain is primarily responsible, and which is being accentuated every day by his supporters in the Press and on the platform. Indeed as a result of this policy even Muslim leaders in this Province do not seem to take that interest in the cause of Turkey which they would otherwise have done, which they did exhibit only last year.