PROFESSOR Rushbrook Williams has won for himself the reputation of being a past master in the art of official publicity. The latest result of his activity, which has just been given to the world in the shape of a volume titled ‘India in 1922-23’, will take nothing from that reputation. It is, of course, a partisan publication. No publication undertaken under purely official auspices by one who is officially designated “Director of Public Information” (not instruction, as so many English journals have wrongly put it) could possibly be anything else. But for a purely official publication, the amount of detachment which the author affects in some places is remarkable. But this very affectation of impartiality and freedom from bias shows that Williams knows his business only too well. Who would have read his book if it had from beginning to end been frankly, obviously and monotonously one-sided, both in its views and its presentation of facts? The best way to insinuate oneself into favour with an unsuspecting public is to make an occasional show of deviation from partisanship, to seem to say a good word for those with whom one does not agree and a bad word for those with whom one does agree. In the long run, one loses nothing but gains a very great deal by following this common-sense method. What matters is the sum total of the effect which a book produces upon the bulk of its readers, and no one can deny that with the less wary among the readers of the volume which we have had before us for nearly a month, the effectiveness of Williams’ publicity work has been distinctly increased by the method he has adopted.