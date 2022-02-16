Lahore, Thursday, February 16, 1922

INDIA IN ENGLAND

AT the time of writing, we have no information either about the trend of the Indian debate that took place in the House of Commons on Tuesday, or about the tendency and nature of the speech which was made on behalf of His Majesty’s Government on the occasion, and of which we were told by the Daily Telegraph’s parliamentary correspondent that it was to be made by either the Prime Minister or Mr. Chamberlain and was expected to be of “first-class importance.” For our part, we must confess to a feeling of profound scepticism both as regards the speech being of first-class importance, and as regards the debate proving of any real value to either India or England. The only speech of first-class importance in a situation like ours would be a speech announcing the intention of His Majesty’s Government to frame as speedily as possible and in consultation with the accredited representatives of the Indian people a scheme of self-government for India, the essential features of which would be the fixing of an early date for the complete transfer of all authority to a duly elected Indian legislature, and the immediate grant of complete autonomy in the provinces, including complete control over such branches of the administration as Law and Justice and the Maintenance of Order, and of a large measure of autonomy in the sphere of the Central Government. The only debate that could be of value to either India or England at the present time would be a debate of which such an announcement was the outcome. And these are the things which even the most sanguine among us cannot and do not expect. The reason is not far to seek. It is not unreasonable to judge the attitude of His Majesty’s Government by the doings of their representatives and agents in India, and judged by this test, he would be a bold man who could say that the position is a promising one.

