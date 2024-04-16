India in Parliament

THERE is no reason to believe that the debate which is to take place in the House of Commons on the situation in India will have any momentous results. A special cable published by a Calcutta journal the other day stated that the Labour Government was by no means perturbed by the resolution of which Viscount Curzon had given notice. The statement was not without its humour. There was absolutely no question of the Labour Government, which had so far done nothing for India and had held out no hope of doing anything, being perturbed by a resolution of which the clear object was to strengthen and confirm this very attitude on its part. Interest in India, indeed, centres not so much around the resolution as around the amendment of which a section of the government’s followers, headed by Mr Mills and Mr Sourr, have given notice. This amendment calls for an immediate and drastic revision of the Government of India Act, for full provincial autonomy and substantial autonomy in the Central Government and for the removal on the part of the Secretary of State of control over the Governor-General in Council. Were this amendment, by some chance, carried out, the House of Commons would, in this matter, clearly bring itself more or less into line with moderate opinion in India. Not even a moment’s reflection, however, is needed to show that there is just as little chance of a House, constituted as the present House of Commons is, carrying out this amendment as of its passing a vote of want of confidence in the Cabinet over its Indian policy, which is exactly of the kind that most members of the House desire.

