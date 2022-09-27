Indian Army Officers

IT was a highly significant admission which Sir Frank Sly made in the course of his speech at the prize distribution function of Bishop College, Nagpur. The words, “If India was to advance on the road to a responsible government, she must be prepared to undertake the whole responsibility for the maintenance of peace and order, and India could undertake that so long as she relied on the British army officered by Britishers or an Indian Army officered by Britishers,” coming from the lips of the Governor of a Province, show the force of Indian nationalism to which the most sun-dried bureaucrat must eventually bend his knee. Sir Frank Sly may not know, but his words were only a paraphrase of what Indians themselves have been saying all those years. They know but too well that without their boys replacing British officers in the army and their legislators having supreme control of the administration of army affairs, a responsible government in India could be nothing else than a mockery. As regards the second point, the position under the Government of India Act is just the same as it was before the passing of that Act. As regards the first point, a forward step was taken in the Viceroyalty of Lord Chelmsford — but it was an inadequate step. A dozen or so candidates sent to Sandhurst annually — and those too selected from the families of “loyalists” or having blue blood coursing in their vein, or thirty cadets receiving a preliminary training at the Military School at Dehra Dun to be completed, in the case of a few selected fortunate beings, at the College at Sandhurst is hardly calculated to lead India to a true responsible government within a distance of time that we would consider reasonable.