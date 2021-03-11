SIR Valentine Chirol, in his article in the Observer of London on “Indian Discontent,” strangely enough, leaves the question of political reform altogether and continues his remarks to industrial discontent and discontent caused by racial discrimination in the colonies. Those who know anything about the Indian unrest, as it has manifested itself at present, know that its causes are both political and economic and nothing less than Swaraj, in the real sense of the word, will restore contentment and peace. No partial remedies are calculated to end the trouble, though they may go to minimise it. It is, therefore, necessary for the British public to know at the very outset that any attempt to restore peace and contentment in India must be based on the fullest recognition of India’s right for self-determination on the dominion basis without the least attempt to enforce western ideals and standards, especially when they are found to be unsuitable to the people. It is obvious that Sir Valentine Chirol, who certainly knows the root-cause of India’s sorrows, leaves out the most important part of the question. Obviously he feels, like several others among his countrymen, that the Reform Scheme adopted by the Act of 1919 should be relied on to advance India step by step on the path of political freedom subject to all the restraints imposed by that Act. He does not probably admit the fact that the first year’s working of the reformed constitution has already proved its inadequacy and that it is generally believed to be unworkable. Even in considering the question of economic discontent he deals only with a part of the subject, viz., industrial unrest. He points out how defective the treatment of industrial workers in India is, how necessary it is for the Government to legislate in the matter of offering them good treatment and necessary comforts of living.