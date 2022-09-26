INDIAN FISCAL COMMISSION’S REPORT

THE report of the Indian Fiscal Commission, a summary of which has just been issued by the Associated Press, does not know that the forecast published in the Press weeks ago was not substantially correct. There are not, indeed, what one understands by a majority and a minority report, but for all practical purposes the general report, which is signed by all the members, is a majority report, and the minute of dissent, subject to which it is signed by five of the Indian members, including the President, Sir Ibrahim Rahimtulla himself, is a minority report. While it is true that the general or majority report is not as bad as it had been feared in some quarters that it would be, it is obvious that without modifications and improvements suggested in the minority report the recommendations of the majority would not fulfil their own purpose, which, we take it, is the rapid development of India’s industrial life. It is because this is so, that we cannot help regretting the action of the two Indian members who have gone over to the other side and thus converted an expected majority into an actual minority. It is an irony of fate that in a matter of such vital importance Indian opinion should find expression not in the majority but in the minority report of a Commission, the majority of whose members were Indians. We can only hope that this fact will not prevent the Government of India from attaching importance to the views of the five Indian dissentients which it clearly deserves, not only because of the nature of the arguments advanced by them in support of their recommendations and the fact that it is only by making those recommendations the basis of its own action that it can either hope to meet the requirements of the case or give satisfaction to Indian opinion.