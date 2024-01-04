AT the 35th session of the Indian National Social Conference held at Poona on December 29, Prof GC Bhate, President, delivered a learned address, in the course of which he dealt with the main features and principles of social reform in India. He did not elucidate the nature and course of the several items in the programme of social reforms as most of the previous presidents had done. He began with the somewhat sweeping statement that we owe to Western education and Western influences all our modern movements, including the political one, and paid a tribute to the forethoughts of our statesmen and educationists who helped spread English education and Western thought and ideals among the people. The first effect of Western education, he said, was the movement of religious reform and the birth of Brahmo Samaj, Prarthana Samaj, Arya Samaj, Theosophical Movement, etc. The reform of social institutions began later and its progress has been very slow and complicated. But political reform, which began immediately after it, has made rapid strides Prof Bhate explained why political movement in India has made such rapid progress and why our social movements have been slow. It is impossible to agree with some of his observations regarding early Hindu thought and ideals which he depicts in the most unfavourable light. He says the Hindus had “no ideas of democratic government, or of representative institutions or rights of the people” — a statement which is amazing as coming from so learned an Indian. He strongly condemned the ideas and ideals on which the Hindu social system was based and said that our political slavery was directly traceable to the cramping effects of our social thought and practices.

