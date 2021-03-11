INDIANISATION OF ALL INDIA SERVICES

SUFFICIENT time has elapsed since the passing of the Government of India Act and the inauguration of the new order of things in India for anyone who is so minded to judge the tree of Reforms by its fruits. One particular fruit has been so unwholesome that only their preoccupations in other respects could have prevented the press and the public from making it a subject of complaint. We refer, of course, to the position of the All-India Services under the new scheme of things and especially in relation to the transferred subjects. That this position, as contemplated in the Government of India Act, could not possibly fit in with the altered character of Provincial Governments in regard to the administration of transferred subjects was foreseen by every intelligent observer. The eighteen months of its working have justified the apprehensions which have been entertained from the first. The transfer of the so-called transferred subjects has nowhere been effective, far less complete, and the most important reason why it has not been effective is that the higher officials in the several departments are only partially under the control of the ministers. As the Statesman, which appears to have turned over a new leaf since a famous incident which took place some months ago, pointed out in a recent issue, “Ministers in responsible Governments are, subject to the limits set by the Houses of Parliament, supreme in their own departments.” What is the position in India? To quote from the same journal, “the Ministers in this country have little voice in the selection, pay or service conditions of their own subordinates in the superior services.” How any responsible person could have ever believed that an arrangement like this would conduce to efficient administration is more than one can understand.