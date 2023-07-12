INDIANISING THE ARMY

SOME of the most important resolutions which were passed by the present Assembly during the first session of its existence relate to the Esher Committee’s report. These resolutions, which were passed on March 28, 1921, with the concurrence of the Government of India, although they embodied a progressive policy in the matter of the Indianisation of the Army, by no means advocated changes of any very far-reaching character. As a matter of fact, they represented much less than what has always been the minimum Indian demand. But even this modicum of reforms proved too much for Lord Peel, who did not hesitate to turn down the proposals, although they were put forward with the support of the Government of India. On Wednesday last, Sir Sivaswami Iyer moved a resolution in the Assembly, asking the Government of India to urge on the Imperial Government the necessity of promptly giving effect to the 1921 resolutions. In the course of his speech, the mover repeated some of the specific demands made by Indian reformers. In the first place, there was the question of the admission of Indians into the Royal Artillery, Engineers and the Air Force. The speaker was careful to point out in this connection that if the refusal was due only to the fact that these Services were British, similar Indian Services should be established. The second demand was for the establishment of an Indian Sandhurst, the initial as well as the recurring cost for the maintenance of which no Indian would grudge. Thirdly, the question of the annual admission of Indians to the King’s Commission should be treated more sympathetically inasmuch as the present percentage was far below what the necessities of the case required.