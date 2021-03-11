INDIANS IN KENYA

MR. H.S.L. Polak, whose present visit to India is in a private capacity, has added to the list of the services to this country by once again drawing public attention to the importance and urgency of the East African question. An Associated Press interviewer at Simla asked him whether he could suggest any particular course which India might adopt to obtain redress for the grievances of her children in that part of the Empire. Mr. Polak began by expressing his disappointment that for various reasons into which it was not necessary for him to enter, public opinion appeared to have been diverted from these acute and vital problems. If Mr. Polak had been in closer touch with us he would have known that public opinion has not only been diverted from the particular problem of the position of our countrymen in East Africa but from practically every similar problem, whether at home or abroad, with a view to its concentration on the problem of Swaraj. It used not to be so some years ago. In 1906, for instance, when the Congress for the first time placed the ideal of Swaraj before itself and the country, people did not see any inconsistency between concentrating their attention upon this question and at the same time giving attention to all concrete problems which either formed parts of or led up to, or were in one way or another connected with it. At present, we appear to have outgrown that stage, and it seems that the extent to which all other problems, no matter how vital may be their bearing upon the problem of Swaraj, are excluded from consideration is the measure of interest we feel in the problem of Swaraj itself. This is an erroneous view. In the first place, Swaraj itself can never be attained unless in our struggle for it we are able to enlist the interest, the enthusiasm and the support of the majority of politically self-conscious Indians, whether at home or abroad.