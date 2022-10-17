WE have now before us the text of the speech made by the new Governor at Kenya in opening the fourth session of the East Africa Indian National Congress, which was referred to in a Reuter telegram some time ago. The speech confirms the impression which was made by the announcement that the Governor had consented to open the session that His Excellency has begun well. There was nothing original in it; nor was it in any sense aggressively pro-Indian. But it did offer some evidence of that goodwill without which it is impossible for a problem like that of the Indians in Kenya to be solved but of which there has hitherto been no abundance in occupants of high offices in Kenya. “I most sincerely hope,” said His Excellency, “that this Congress will prove to be a real and beneficial medium between the Government and the Indian community, and I know that you will not forget the difficulty of reconciling the great political and economic difficulties of the times that we are all passing through. I am sure that what is necessary is a cool judgment and a full recognition of those difficulties. The difficulties are on each side and to each and from each there must be much goodwill.” His Excellency went on to express the hope that “there will be a full confidence and complete unanimity in the honest attempt to settle those difficulties.” The only trouble about this dispassionate attitude of mind is that as time passes it becomes difficult to adhere to it and more necessary to differentiate between the two sides. When the occasion for such differentiation arises, no mere formal impartially or love of justice is of any help. The greatest need is not that of professing goodwill or justice to both, but that of the courage to differ from one and agree with the other.