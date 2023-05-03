 Indians in Kenya : The Tribune India

Lahore, Thursday, May 3, 1923

Indians in Kenya



BEFORE it sailed for England, the Kenya Indian deputation, in the course of an interview with a representative of the Bombay Chronicle, said: “We think there was no necessity for the delegation, but as the Colonial Office wished it, we consented to go. We are sure to win because justice is on our side. If we fail in our mission, the failure will not be ours, but of British statesmanship. Our watchword is ‘equality or separation’.” These words, as indeed the rest of the statements made by the deputation in its interview, clearly show that the members of the deputation left the country with a clear conception of their duty in the matter of what is comprehensively known as the Kenya question. The delegation has now arrived in England and has made a statement during an interview which Mr Sastri, the head of the deputation, granted to a representative of Reuter. Mr Sastri discussed the main point of difference and has effectively disposed of the so-called claims advanced by the Kenyan Whites. At the very outset, Mr Sastri did well in making it known to all whom it may concern that it was unthinkable that the intelligentsia in India would ever consent to emigration restrictions relative to Crown colonies, especially Kenya, which she had agreed to with regard to the Dominions. It is necessary to bear in mind the difference between a Crown colony and a self-governing Dominion. While the latter enjoys the right to frame her own emigration and other laws, the former may not do so, for the Crown colonies are under the Colonial Office’s control. India is far from being in the happy position of a self-governing Dominion and she cannot, therefore, unless backed by both Simla and Whitehall — a most unlikely contingency at present — adopt retaliatory legislation relating to emigration. 

