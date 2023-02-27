Indians in the Colonies

WE do not feel called upon to notice in detail the Right Hon. Srinivas Sastri’s report of the work he was able to do during his recent visit to Australia, New Zealand and Canada. For one thing, it does not add to our knowledge. For another thing, we have always been among those who, while welcoming every step that is taken towards ameliorating the condition of our countrymen in the Colonies, firmly believe that the only real solution of the Indian problem in those parts of the Empire must be found in India itself, that not until India has become self- governing, like the other Dominions, is there any prospect of our countrymen in the Colonies being treated with the respect and consideration that is due to them. The truth in this matter was stated by the Sydney Bulletin many years ago when it said that Indians could scarcely expect the Colonies to treat her children better than they were treated in their own country, that mere subjects at home, they could scarcely expect to be full-fledged citizens abroad. The position has in this matter been partially modified during the intervening period, and we are quite prepared to believe that Mr Sastri’s own efforts have contributed to the result, but he must be a bold man who, even with Mr Sastri’s report and his generally optimistic conclusions before him, would say that the words of the Sydney Bulletin have lost all their value. After all, in none of the three cases has Mr Sastri so far got anything more substantial than hopes and promises, while what Mr Andrews called the White Man’s Religion, which has been at the root of a great part of the trouble, admittedly exists in all three cases.