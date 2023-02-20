INDIA’S FISCAL POLICY

APART from the half-hearted acceptance of the principle of Protection by the Government of India, the result of the debate on the report of the Fiscal Commission in the Legislative Assembly on Friday is a victory for the official point of view and a surrender on the part of the Assembly. Only a few days ago, the public was informed through an Associated Press message that the independent members of the Assembly had after consultation among themselves decided to support the recommendations of the minority of the Fiscal Commission. At this very meeting of the Assembly, one important member of the minority moved a resolution asking the Government to accept the fiscal policy recommended by the minority, while another important member expressed himself as greatly dissatisfied with the position taken up by Government during the debate. Yet when the time came, the first to withdraw his motion in favour of the Government amendment, while the House as a whole, including presumably the hon. member who only a few minutes before had expressed his dissatisfaction with the official position, voted in favour of the amendment. For the nearest parallel to this extraordinary development, we have to go back to what the House did some months ago, when a resolution regarding the release of the Ali brothers was thrown out by it after having been duly moved and seconded, not even the proposer and the seconder having stood up to support it. But the position in the present case was worse because while on the former occasion the Government had the last word in the debate and might with some plausibility claim to have convinced the Opposition, in the present case even those members who spoke against the Commerce Member’s amendment do not appear to have voted against it.