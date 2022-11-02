INDIA'S NON-PARTY POSITION.

ONCE again a change of Government in England has left the personnel of our own Government unchanged. Why should it not, asks an esteemed contemporary. “The Viceroyalty of India is neither a party nor a Parliamentary appointment.” This last statement is only true with a qualification. It cannot be denied that as a rule a Conservative Government sends out a Conservative Viceroy and a Liberal Government a Liberal Viceroy. What is true, however, is that when the Government that appointed a Viceroy falls and another Government takes its place, there is no simultaneous change in the Indian Viceroyalty, though there are exceptions to this rule. For example, the case of Lord Lytton. We are concerned with the implication of the statement. The non-party character of the Government in India makes for continuity of policy, but is a continuity of policy the most important thing that India requires at present? Is it good for her so long as the only sane policy in her case has not been wisely devised? How is this continuity secured at present? It is secured, in the first place, by placing too much reliance on the permanent element in the Indian Government, the Indian Civil Service, and secondly by following a policy in England with regard to India which is acceptable to the least progressive party in England that has any chance of being in office and in power. It does not require even a moment’s consideration to see that neither of these things is healthy to India’s vital interests. In all probability, writes the journal, the successor of Lord Reading, if he were to resign to-day “would be a Conservative peer who far from fighting Whitehall will not even carry on the administration of India.”