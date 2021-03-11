“INDIA’S Quiet Spell” is the title under which the Times publishes what purports to be a statement on the present political situation in India wired by its correspondent at Simla on the 25th April. The general situation is described as very much easier than at any time during the last 12 months, and it is stated that the lull in the political atmosphere is more pronounced and convincing. A partial reservation is, however, made in the case of the Punjab where, it is said, “although the elements of disorder have been astonishingly composed by the recent movements of troops, sullenness undoubtedly persists.” The numerous arrests of the Akalis that have recently been made are represented as having cowed down the Sikhs. This is a mistaken view; and there can be no blunder of a greater magnitude for the Government or the British public than to suppose that by arrests, prosecutions or imprisonment of political workers, or by other multifarious forms of repression, they can curb or kill a national movement like the non-co-operation movement, which has acquired such a hold on the minds of our countrymen. The only correct methods of weaning the people from the non-co-operation movement, and the futility of attempting to do so by force alone, has been aptly described in a recent article in the Observer:-- “But it is one thing to put down disorders, and quite another thing to remove the morbid conditions which they revealed among the very masses whose soundness and contentment we had complacently assumed. What happened three years ago in the Punjab has shown that force alone, however effective for the moment, is no remedy, but may, on the contrary, aggravate the evil. The virus of non-co-operation can only be removed by restoring co-operation between the best British elements in India and the best Indian elements.”