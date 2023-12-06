 Indo-British Cooperation : The Tribune India

Lahore, Thursday, December 6, 1923

Indo-British Cooperation



LORD Willingdon’s speech at the St Andrew’s Day dinner in Madras was not as good as that of Lord Lytton in Calcutta, but there were some points in it which deserve notice. His Excellency once more declared his faith in the policy of the reforms and said the pessimism which some of his countrymen expressed with regard to it reminded him much of the days after the South African war, when Sir Henry Campbell Bannerman, a Scotsman, brought in and passed through Parliament the Act of Union of South Africa. “I remember very well,” said His Excellency, “that before that Act was passed, those who supported it were constantly being told that they were breaking up the British Empire. As the result of the Act, South Africa was one of the most important and loyal parts of the British Empire, and I believe that when a responsible government came to this country, the Indians and British would for long years be working together for the benefit of the population.” The belief does His Excellency credit, but he must not forget one important difference between the two cases. In South Africa, the British and the Dutch form one political community, and the British officials there are as much South African as the Dutch and other officials. When a responsible government comes to India, there will be room for British officials exactly in the same sense and in no other. In that sense, the cooperation of the British and other communities in India will go on not only for long years, but for as long a time as any British will chose to remain in India, for India, unlike South Africa, will never shut her door on racial grounds against immigrants from any part of the Empire.


