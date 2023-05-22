Irish men, women arrested

A REUTER cable dated March 11, 1923, announced to the world that a big round-up of Irish men and women was carried out in different parts of England and that over a hundred had been arrested, taken to Liverpool and embarked aboard a British cruiser en route to Ireland. A later message said Scotland Yard was delighted with the success of the biggest coup in the history of a long fight. These persons were summarily arrested under the authority of the Home Secretary of England, at the instance of the Irish Free State Government. In the House of Commons, the Home Secretary said the arrests were carried out under the Restoration of Order in Ireland Regulations. He justified the arrests on the ground that there had been a progressive increase in Irish Republican activities in Great Britain and the government possessed sufficient material indicating the existence of a quasi-military organisation which was prepared to do its utmost to co-operate with the irregulars in Ireland and even to resort to acts of violence in Britain. The arrested were to be held in custody by the Free State Government in their own country. The Home Secretary said the action had been taken in the interests of Ireland and that it was clearly the duty of the English Government to take action. Replying to George Lansbury, the official said he had taken legal advice in regard to the deportation of a British subject and had been assured that he had acted within his rights. The arrested were ultimately conveyed to Mountjoy, where they were interned. But the country where this heroic exploit was performed happened to be England, where the supremacy of the law of the land is one of the basic principles of the Constitution.