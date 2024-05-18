Is non-cooperation a failure?

WHEN Pandit Motilal Nehru recently issued a statement to the public from Bombay, stating that there was no change in the main programme of the Swaraj party and there was no regular Conference held with Mahatma Gandhi, we stated that though it corrected some of the misstatements made in the press, it did not sufficiently clear some of the doubts raised in the public mind. We said the leaders ought to take the public into confidence and explain to it the result of the action taken by them to advance the cause of Indian Swaraj at all important stages and help them concentrate on the work before them. After the close of the Delhi session of the Legislative Assembly, some of the Swarajist leaders and others proceeded to Bombay to confer with Gandhi on various points at issue. At this time, conflicting opinions prevailed as to the success of what is called the “obstructive” tactics of Swarajists, some saying that it did not help the cause of Swaraj and others claiming that it had already done wonders. The ordinary people cannot understand what to think of these conflicting opinions and must undoubtedly be helped to have a clear idea of the aims and objects that the leaders have set before them. In any other country where the public takes a keen interest in political activities and movements, party leaders frequently address public gatherings and create confidence at every important stage by explaining what the political situation is. When a rumour was started that Gandhi did not approve of the “obstructive” tactics of the Swarajists in the Councils, it was clearly the duty of the leaders to have explained the position to the people.

