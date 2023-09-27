JOHN MORLEY’S DEATH

EXCEPT for his momentary emergence into public view for the speech in which he had partially recanted his hard-saying about India’s unfitness for parliamentary institutions, Lord John Morley had so completely effaced himself since his retirement from the Cabinet on the outbreak of the European war that to most people the news of his death will come with the shock of a surprise only in the sense that they had long reckoned him among the great dead. And yet those who knew Morley at his best — and those only knew him at his best, who knew him as something more than a great statesman and an eminent man of letters — are bound to be touched by the event with many a vivid regret. As a statesman, besides having the usual defects of bookmen, he had the misfortune of being outshone by more brilliant luminaries, particularly by the illustrious Gladstone, whom he accepted as his leader. As a man of letters, he never attained the high position to which the three greatest masters of English prose in the 19th century, Carlyle, Ruskin and Macaulay, could justly claim. He owed his conspicuous place in the minds of two generations of men and women in the English-speaking world solely to the fact that he was a teacher and instructor of youth of transcendent power in the difficult art of political and social thinking. Whether he could claim any astounding originality even here is at best doubtful. There are not many ideas of the first rank in his works which do exist in one form or another in the works of his own masters, David Hume and Edmund Burke, John Stuart Mill and Auguste Comte.