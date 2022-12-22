Justice to Non-co-operators

PARTLY on account of the prejudices of trying Magistrates and judges and partly owing to their not defending themselves, Non co-operators in most cases obtain no justice even when they are innocent. There are, however, exceptions. One such exception was the case in which a Sessions Judge in Bengal held that peaceful picketing was lawful and that the order of the sub-divisional officer for the arrest and prosecution of all persons found engaged in it was bad in law, in substance and spirit as well as in form. Another such case was reported in our columns yesterday. In this case, a number of Congress volunteers had been presented on a charge of dacoity, and the Sessions Judge disagreeing with the unanimous verdict of not guilty of the jury had made a reference to the High Court. Their lordships have now upheld the verdict of the jury and directed the accused to be discharged. The charge against the accused was that they had snatched away a piece of imported cloth from a person who had just purchased it and had tied the cloth to a bamboo, set fire to it and raised it up to show the burning of the cloth. A large crowd had then assembled and, headed by the accused, looted foreign cloth shops and assaulted Marwari shopkeepers. The defence was that the accused, being volunteers, were non-violent Non-co-operators and that all they had done was to beg of Marwaris with folded hands not to sell imported cloth. The fact that in spite of the accused being undefended before the High Court and the reference being supported by the Advocate-General himself, their lordships had no hesitation in recording the finding they did, can only show that in their opinion the evidence for the prosecution was worthless. And yet it was on the basis of this evidence that the accused were presented to a Sessions Judge, who had no hesitation in asking the High Court to convict them.