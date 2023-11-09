Kabul & Pindi

MR BHUTTO’S presentation of a rose to the Afghan envoy at a dinner in Rawalpindi is unlikely to end the present cold war between Islamabad and Kabul. This is apparent from the blistering attack launched by the Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister three days after Mr Bhutto’s rosy gesture. Mr Wahid Abdullah made it clear that Afghanistan could not remain indifferent to the Pakistan Government’s “use of force and arms” against Pathans and Baluchis. “We regard this as a national issue,” he declared. The Afghan leader raked up some old issues in the course of an interview. He questioned the validity of the Durand Line and accused Pakistan of trying “by various means to provoke Afghanistan.” He said that Afghanistan regarded itself as the fatherland of both the Baluchis and Pathans living in Pakistan. “When we speak of Pakhtoonistan, we mean the two,” he said, adding that “the 1947 referendum gave the Baluchi and Pakhtoon people only two choices — to belong to India or Pakistan. They were not given the opportunity of returning to their fatherland.” All this suggests that the attitude of the Daud regime towards Pakistan has not mellowed. All the same, the new Afghan leader is still not sure how to undo what he considers the British-imposed frontier of 1893 and to stretch Afghanistan down to the sea. Where will all this lead to is anybody’s guess. One thing is certain. Mr Bhutto’s strong-arm tactics would only alienate the Pathans further from the Pakistani rulers. They are already fighting a guerrilla struggle against the Pakistani army in Baluchistan.