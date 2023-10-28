KEY TO YERAWADA JAIL

GREAT credit is due to Dr Kitchlew and Maulana Mohammad Ali for the persistence with which they have been striving ever since their release to make the nation adopt the release of Mahatma Gandhi and other political prisoners as a part of its battle cry. There is scarcely one single speech made by either during the last few months in which this subject has not been prominently referred to, and Ali in particular has said again and again that the first and most important task he has placed before himself is that of finding the key to the Yerawada jail. There is not the smallest doubt that in this matter the two distinguished leaders have given utterance to a thought and a feeling which are all but universal in political India, if not in the country generally, though unhappily this thought and this feeling have not been sufficiently vocal even in quarters where no one can doubt their presence. One would have liked the Swaraj party as a whole, for instance, to have gone to the country with this as a part of its battle cry, but while it is undeniable that the members of this party yield to no one in their determination to do everything in their power to secure the release of the Mahatma, it is equally undeniable that sufficient prominence has not been given to this matter in the several election manifestos that have been issued on behalf of this party. This may be due only to the fact that the party believes that practically as well as logically, the power to control the Executive which it seeks and the acquisition of which it has placed in the forefront of its programme must precede the release of the Mahatma in the only way in which he would care to be released.

