LABOUR AND SWARAJ

A priori there is nothing in the address delivered by Mr. C.R. Das as President of the Third All-India Trade Union Congress, which opened in the Bradlaugh Hall, to which any reasonable-minded Indian can take exception. From first to last, he preached one gospel, the gospel of freedom for the whole body of the people and not merely for a microscopic minority. Whether you are thinking of how to work for and obtain Swaraj or how to distribute and enjoy the fruits of victory, when Swaraj has already been fought for and won, Mr. Das has one and but one message for you. You must have the masses with you. They form 98 percent of the people, and without them neither could the remaining 2 per cent win Swaraj, nor would he be a party to their winning it even if they could. Men had not suddenly developed an angelic character, and if the 2 per cent won Swaraj, another revolution would be needed to make them part with their power. That was the experiment which had now for years been going on in most of the countries of the West, including even France and America, in all of which the Middle Class, having possessed itself of political power, was now unwilling to give it up, except as the result of an acute struggle. Nor was Mr. Das impressed by the favourite argument of those who described the 98 per cent of the people as unfit to take part in politics, partly because they were too ignorant, partly because they were too violent. It is impossible to deny that there is much in all that Mr. Das said on this subject in his fine way. Yet one does not feel comfortable when one has gone through the address from end to end. Is the struggle for freedom, at any rate in this most intense form, to be postponed until the 98 per cent are prepared to take part in it in the same sense and to the same extent that the 2 per cent are doing today?