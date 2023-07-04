 Lahore Municipal Resignations : The Tribune India

Lahore, Wednesday, July 4, 1923

Lahore Municipal Resignations



WE purposely refrained from commenting upon the letter (published in our issue of the 28th) from the Secretary to the Government of Punjab to the Commissioner, Lahore, regarding the resignations of the non-Muslim members of the Lahore municipality, because we wanted the members concerned to determine their attitude in regard to the suggested withdrawal of their resignations without any outside pressure being brought to bear on them. The municipality President, who did seem to be in the know, definitely told the members in a general meeting of the committee itself that the proposals of the ministry were final and not open to discussion by the committee; and that seemed to be the correct view of the question, because there was no point in asking the committee to divide the municipal area into election wards so long as the distribution of seats between various communities was not finally decided upon. Nor did the minister think it necessary to consult the committee or any public body before framing his proposals. To say that the members should withdraw their protest and return to the committee in order to consider these so-called draft proposals is absurd, especially after the casting vote of the President has already placed on record what purports to be the opinion of the municipality on the subject. The resigning members can very well express their opinions without withdrawing their resignations; and if the minister becomes more amenable to reason, they can get themselves re-elected.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Punjab

Bungling in langar leftover proceeds at Golden Temple puts SGPC in dock

4
Haryana

No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers

5
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

6
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

7
World

Canada's first turbaned police officer Baltej Singh Dhillon appointed Chair of WorkSafeBC Board of Directors

8
Haryana

Rs 450-crore land scam comes to fore in Panipat

9
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

10
Punjab

Will file defamation case against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Iran to be accepted as ninth member

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia


Cities

View All

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue