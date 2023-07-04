Lahore Municipal Resignations

WE purposely refrained from commenting upon the letter (published in our issue of the 28th) from the Secretary to the Government of Punjab to the Commissioner, Lahore, regarding the resignations of the non-Muslim members of the Lahore municipality, because we wanted the members concerned to determine their attitude in regard to the suggested withdrawal of their resignations without any outside pressure being brought to bear on them. The municipality President, who did seem to be in the know, definitely told the members in a general meeting of the committee itself that the proposals of the ministry were final and not open to discussion by the committee; and that seemed to be the correct view of the question, because there was no point in asking the committee to divide the municipal area into election wards so long as the distribution of seats between various communities was not finally decided upon. Nor did the minister think it necessary to consult the committee or any public body before framing his proposals. To say that the members should withdraw their protest and return to the committee in order to consider these so-called draft proposals is absurd, especially after the casting vote of the President has already placed on record what purports to be the opinion of the municipality on the subject. The resigning members can very well express their opinions without withdrawing their resignations; and if the minister becomes more amenable to reason, they can get themselves re-elected.