IT will be exactly 16 months tomorrow since Lala Lajpat Rai was sentenced to an aggregate term of two years’ imprisonment as the result of his second trial, after the first had been declared null and void, and 19 months and six days since he was first flung into prison. The Punjab Provincial Congress Committee has decided that the day should be observed throughout the province as the Lajpat Rai Day. We only wish it had come earlier so as to make it possible for the whole country, instead of the whole province, to observe the day. Rai is not one of those men whose patriotic activities are restricted to their own provinces. He is literally an all-India man, a man who has given all that is best in him not to any particular province, but to the whole country, not to any particular section of the community but to the people as a whole, and who is consequently as much honoured in Bengal and Maharashtra as in his own province, by patriotic Mussalmans and Sikhs, Christians and Parsis, as by men of his own religious persuasion. He is, indeed, one of the half dozen Indians of this generation whose names will forever remain honourably and imperishably associated with the great movement for their country’s political emancipation, especially in its latest stage, and who will live in the memory of a grateful posterity, not confined only to their own country, long after the dust and turmoil of present-day controversies will have been laid to rest and all their opponents of one class or another have been consigned to oblivion.