Lala Lajpat Rai and council boycott

AS a matter of fact, it was not Mahatma Gandhi but Lala Lajpat Rai who started the idea of the boycott, and it is a matter of common knowledge that Lalaji started it with specific reference to the then existing conditions in Punjab, not the least notable of which was the possibility of popular members having to rub shoulders in the council with officials responsible for Martial Law atrocities. If Dr Kitchlew has any doubt on this point, let him read Lalaji’s article in the Bande Mataram under the heading, “I shall not stand for election”. “These new councils,” he said in that article, “can only prove beneficial to us when and if the Indian and official members work in amity and concord and together solve the problems of the State by mutual consultation. Yet, in the present circumstances of Punjab, there is no prospect of the fruition of this hope.” In his famous controversy with us on this very subject, Lalaji stated this aspect of his position with even greater emphasis. As regards Mahatma’s share in the affair, we have his own authority for the statement that the idea did not originate with him. In a letter to the Press dated July 7, he wrote: “Needless to say that I am in entire accord with Lalaji on the question of the boycott of the reformed councils. For me, it is but one step in the campaign of non-co-operation, and as I feel equally keenly on the Punjab question as on the Khilafat, Lalaji’s suggestion is doubly welcome.” Is there anything in this to even remotely show that the boycott of the councils was the basis principle of Mahatma’s creed as preached and practised by him?

#Mahatma Gandhi