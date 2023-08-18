LALA LAJPAT RAI RELEASED

IT is with the sincerest pleasure we learn that the Punjab Government has at last had the wisdom to release Lala Lajpat Rai. The news of his impending release had been kept strictly secret, but the report that he had been quietly sent home spread like wildfire a little after 6 pm on Thursday. The demonstration, which the authorities, in this case perhaps with unconscious wisdom, had been anxious to avoid at the jail gate and on the way, did take place at Rai’s residence, which had for hours all the appearance of a place of pilgrimage, a large concourse of men eager to have a darshan of the illustrious leader, now rendered even dearer to them by his great and unmerited suffering. It was a moving spectacle which would have convinced any honest official of the folly of a government which could send such a man to prison, or which, having sent him to prison, was anxious to have him there as long as it could, contrary to the dictates of justice, of humanity, of common sense itself. The exact circumstances under which Rai has now been released are not and probably will never be known. That the action of the government, which would have been welcomed by a generous public always grateful for small mercies some months ago, has, by its unconscionable delay, been rendered entirely devoid of grace is perfectly obvious. What is not equally obvious is whether the action, now that it has at last been taken, is a wholly spontaneous one, which in this case can only mean a belated concession to sanity, common sense and public opinion, or is due to pressure from above.