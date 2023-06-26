IT is with the deepest regret we learn that the state of Lala Lajpat Rai’s health has been steadily going from bad to worse during the last few days. The latest report is that his case is now definitely regarded as one of phthisis. If this report is well-founded, we warn the government with all the strength and earnestness in our power that it will be incurring a terrible responsibility by not releasing Rai immediately. The policy that its officers have in some cases followed with regard to prisoners in the same condition of health as Rai, that of either taking no need of nature’s warning until the worst had happened or releasing them when it was too late, is one which, on the face of it, would be incredibly foolish in this case. Even an unimaginative bureaucracy ought to know that if anything untoward should happen in this case, either through an act of omission or commission on its part, the country, to put it mildly, would never forget it. No country on the face of the earth, in the same circumstances, would forget. It is all very well to pretend, as Earl Winterton did in his recent statement in the House of Commons, that the health of a prisoner in the position of Rai is the same thing as that of any other prisoner. No government, with a particle of common sense, could have any excuse for not knowing that it is not, that the admittedly vast difference between a man like Rai and humbler men outside His Majesty’s prisons neither ceases to exist nor is a whit reduced because the government has for purely political reasons taken charge of their bodies.