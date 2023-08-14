Lala Lajpat Rai’s health

WE should like very much to know why the Punjab Government has so far issued no public statement regarding Lala Lajpat Rai. It is now nearly three weeks since the Home Member, replying to a question put to him by Dr Nand Lal in the Legislative Assembly on the basis of a statement made by Dr Maharaj Kishen and published in The Tribune, spoke as follows: “The Honourable Member has just handed me a copy of the issue to which he refers. As regards any implication which he desires to draw from the fact now published, I only desire to say that I have no doubt whatever that the Punjab Government will take steps to ascertain whether the diagnosis of the other medical men who are attending to Rai coincides with that of Dr Maharaj Kishen. I have explained before that the Punjab Government is watching this case with the greatest care. Rai has the best medical advice, and I have not the slightest doubt that the Punjab Government will take the necessary action on any diagnosis that is finally decided on by the doctors.” What has the Punjab Government done in the interval? Has it taken the steps suggested by the Home Member? If so, what has been the result? Is the case of Rai really such that it is not possible to arrive at a correct diagnosis even within the fairly long time that has elapsed since he was first suspected to be tubercular? If so, is not that fact in itself a conclusive ground for releasing him? If not, why does the government not tell the public at what final opinion it has arrived, and the data on which that opinion is based?