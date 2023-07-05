Lala Lajpat Rai’s Release

THE question of Lala Lajpat Rai’s ill-health and release formed the subject matter of interpellations at Tuesday’s meeting of the Legislative Assembly. In reply to Rai Bahadur Lala Jawahir Lal’s question, the Home Member admitted that the attention of the government had been drawn to the question and the reply regarding Rai in the House of Commons. In reply to another question by a non-official member, Sir Malcolm Hailey said that the result of medical examination was that they had so far been unable to determine the exact nature of the malady, that there was good reason to suppose, although the diagnosis has not been completed, that the disease was not tuberculosis, that there had been an increase in the weight of Rai by four pounds since he went to jail, and that he was given a good diet. Asked whether the Government of India was prepared to remit under Section 401 of the CrPC the unexpired portion of the sentence of Rai on the grounds of his ill-health, the Home Member said: “I have not yet seen any memorandum from Rai himself.” If Sir Malcolm Hailey, in giving this last reply, wanted to indulge in cheap humour, all that we can say is that the occasion was exceedingly ill-chosen. It is clear from the official replies that the government is not yet convinced of the urgent necessity of the release. When interpellated in the Commons, Earl Winterton refused to intervene on the ground that the matter was within the competence of the Government of India. And now when the latter is asked to act, the Home Member says that the question of Rai’s release must be put to the Punjab Government.