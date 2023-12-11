LALA LAJPAT RAI’S speech

THE magnificent speech with which Lala Lajpat Rai opened the proceedings of the political conference at Jaranwala on Saturday last not only fully justified his claim of being a ‘practical visionary’, but also constitutes a definite and highly useful lead both to Punjab and the rest of India. It is no easy thing for a contemporary chronicler to anticipate the verdict of history in any really serious matter. The thing is more difficult where the matter is not only one of outstanding importance, but also one which has deeply stirred feelings on all sides and evoked animated controversies. The difficulty nearly verges on impossibility when the chronicler happens to be one who has been among the leading actors in the drama on which he is called upon to pronounce an opinion, and the drama itself is still being enacted. And yet it is this impossible feat which Rai has performed with a fair measure of success. The mental detachment which he exhibits in his survey of the non-co-operation movement is something truly remarkable, and shows that he was among the too few men of the first rank who, while wholeheartedly associating themselves with the Mahatma in his colossal experiment, did not allow their emotions to get the better of their judgment. Beginning with the general declaration that he finds no reason to be “ashamed of what we did and what we refrained from doing under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi,” that he withdraws nothing, explains nothing, makes no apology and expresses no regrets, he goes on to give his hearers an estimate of the successes of the movement as well as its failures on which it is difficult to improve.