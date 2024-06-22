Lala Lajpat Rai’s way out

THE remarkable article which Lala Lajpat Rai contributed in the New Leader, and which we reproduced in these columns yesterday, is a masterpiece of sober presentation of facts of almost judicial impartiality in handling them, and of close reasoning as regards the conclusion that is drawn from the premises. It is in a way a continuation of the important speech which Rai made some weeks ago in reply to an address of welcome presented to him by Indian students in London. In that speech, Rai described the situation in India at great length and stated his own position and that of those with whom he was most in agreement in regard to it. In this article, he sums up in the fewest possible words a most important aspect of India’s political situation, which he justly describes as official lawlessness, traces this lawlessness to its true cause, and suggests the only possible remedy for it. In describing the story of official lawlessness, Rai rightly confines himself to noticing measures, both legislative and executive, as to which there is complete unanimity among all reasonable and fair-minded persons in India. The three legislative measures he chooses for his attack are Regulation III of 1818, the Seditious Meetings Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, all of which involve an unwarranted and utterly unjustifiable interference with the primary, lawful rights of the people and are in consequences universally regarded in India as lawless laws, and all of which have again and again been used by overzealous officials for the deliberate purpose of suppressing the natural aspiration of the people by punishing their legitimate expression.

