 Less Bread, More Taxes : The Tribune India

Chandigarh,Tuesday,january 23,1973

Less Bread, More Taxes



THE Prime Minister has said that any plan is only as good as its implementation. The Fifth Plan draft proposes an outlay of Rs. 51,116 crores. How good is it? Even to start with, there are many doubts. The proposed outlay is based on the assumption that the growth in the last two years of the current plan would be 5 per cent. This assumption is unrealistic, because there have been substantial shortfalls in the Fourth Plan. The sum of Rs. 51,116 crores is based on the 1971-72 prices which have long since become out of date. The approach paper frankly admits that the estimates are tentative. The two main features of the plan, according to the PM, are the removal of poverty and the attainment of self-reliance. The Planning Minister, Mr. Dhar, said whereas in the past the main structure of production was left intact hoping that the redistribution of income would take care of itself, now the main ingredients of the strategy for redistribution have been incorporated into the pattern of overall growth. The plan prescribes a substantial expansion of the role of the public sector in production and distribution. A national wage structure will be evolved to cover both the public and the private sectors. Pressures from high-wage white collar employees will be resisted. Pressure to peg procurement prices at uneconomic levels will be opposed. The emphasis would be on imposing additional excise on producers to mop up their surpluses and not on ineffective price controls. Measures to broaden the tax base and plug loopholes will be implemented. The primary cause of inflation may be excess demand or rising factor costs, but the plan will seek to keep deficit financing to the lowest possible level so that money supply with the public and the aggregate demand will not exceed the requirements of the economy in terms of real growth.

