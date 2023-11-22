Liberals and the Congress

WE have always been of the opinion, which was expressed by Mr Patel in a recent speech at Bombay, that there is room in India in the present conditions only for two parties, the people and the bureaucracy. But when Mr Patel drew from this premise the conclusion that the Liberal party must join the Congress or go out of public life, he clearly forgot that the intolerance of a section of the non-co-operators was just as responsible for the Moderate secession from the Congress as the lack of wisdom of the Moderates themselves, and the failure of the Moderate leaders to adapt themselves to the new conditions. If the Moderates, therefore, are to return to the Congress, there should clearly be a simultaneous advance on both sides. The end is not likely to be facilitated by either side treating the other as victors sometimes treat their victims. The Moderates may have been defeated at the polls in most cases; they may yet be defeated in more cases. But clearly if their hearty co-operation in the coming battle is what is desired, nothing should be said or done which is likely to unnecessarily hurt their amour-propre. If there is room for only two parties in the country, why should it not be possible to treat the Liberals as what they really are, a section of the party of the Motherland itself? It is surely on that basis that Mahatma Gandhi himself wanted them to be treated when he asked the Non-co-operators to lose no opportunity of drawing them closer to themselves. It is, at any rate, on no other basis that we can expect the two parties to be reunited in the near future.

