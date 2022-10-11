Liberals vs. Congressmen

WITH reference to some remarks we made in an issue regarding the attitude of the Liberals and Congressmen towards self-government and how to attain it, the Leader writes:--“The reader will note the sharp contrast between the preciseness with which the Tribune defines the position of the Liberals as it strikes our contemporary and the vagueness of expression which characterises its exposition of the position of Congressmen.” If by the vagueness of our exposition our contemporary only means that the exposition is in general terms, he is quite right. The terms we employed were sufficiently definite for everyone to clearly see our meaning. Our contemporary enquires if we mean anything more than what may be easily conveyed by the term “non-co-operation”. Our answer is that we do. The Congress at present consists of two groups of men, one of which pins its faith to the orthodox non-co-operation programme. The other, while believing in some of the items of this programme, such as non-violence, Hindu-Muslim unity, the removal of untouchability, the elimination of the drink evil, Swadeshi-cum-boycott, the nationalisation of education and the elimination of the evil of litigation, are in favour of using the powers given to the constituencies under the Reform Act for the purpose of hastening the advent of a fully responsible government. Where both groups are in complete agreement, however — and this is the point in respect of which they differ from the present Liberals — is as to the absolute necessity of making the movement in the true sense of the term, a movement not only working for the nation but one in which the nation itself participates. To both, it is a mass movement. Both believe that it is not enough to make the case for self-government plain to the understanding of the bureaucracy here and the British at home that an appeal must be made to their conscience and self-interest.