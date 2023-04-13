Lord Blackburn’s Dictum

ALTHOUGH the judgment of the High Court in the case against Lala Duni Chand and Mr. Abdul Rashid quotes the authority of some of the High Courts in India in support of its finding, it purports to be based, so far as the question of principle is concerned, on a rule laid down by Lord Blackburn. The relevant part of this rule is as follows:--“I think when we are called upon in the exercise of our equitable jurisdiction to order an attorney to perform a contract, to pay money, or to fulfil an undertaking, there we have jurisdiction only if the undertaking of the contract is made in his character/role of an attorney. But where there is a matter which would subject the person in question to criminal proceedings, in my opinion a different principle must be applied. We are to see that the officers of the Court are proper persons to be trusted by the Court with regard to the interests of suitors, and are to look to the character and position of the persons and judge the acts committed by them upon the same principle as if we were considering whether or not a person is fit to become an attorney.” These words clearly mean, in the first place, that where a matter is of a civil nature, the court should take cognisance of the alleged improper action of the legal practitioner in question only if it is done in his character of such a practitioner; that it is only where the action is such as would subject the practitioner to criminal proceedings that the Court would be justified in taking notice of it, whether it was done in his character/role of a legal practitioner or not; and lastly that in such cases what the Court must consider is whether the offence is of such a nature as to make the person unfit to be trusted with regards to the interests of suitors.