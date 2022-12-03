LORD INCHCAPE’S BLUNDER

IF Lord Inchcape had started with the deliberate object of putting himself in the wrong with the people of India, he could scarcely have made a more foolish speech than the one he is reported to have made at St. Andrew’s dinner in Calcutta. With the exception of the hope that he held out of a reduction in expenditure as the result of his and his Committee’s labours, his speech was open to the strongest criticism, while much that he said was the reverse of what anyone who had either any insight into the Indian problem or any sympathy with Indian aspirations would have said. In the very opening paragraph he made an attack upon the agitators, which for its superficiality, has seldom been surpassed. “India, like other countries,” he said, “had had a good deal of political unrest in the last few years, chiefly due to the work of agitators, who were blindly desirous of upsetting civilisation.” To say that the present political unrest is chiefly due to political agitators is to betray ignorance both of the facts of the case and of the law governing social and political phenomena. Political unrest of the kind and magnitude that exist in so many countries at the present time, and especially in our own as well as one or two others, has never yet been and can never be the product of the activities of political agitators, who are invariably the effect and not the cause of this unrest. And has it never struck Lord Inchcape and those of his way of thinking that it is only in countries that are autocratically governed, in countries in which the people have either no voice or at any rate no real and effective voice in their own affairs that political unrest in this sense exists?