LORD MESTON ON THE PRESENT SITUATION

WRITING in the Asiatic Review, Lord Meston has attempted to find out the causes of the present disturbed situation in India and to offer his own solution for the same. He starts from the non-co-operation campaign started by Mr. Gandhi and attributes most of the evils to it. He does not proceed to examine the causes that brought Mr. Gandhi in the field and enabled him to make his propaganda so powerful. If he did so, he would be offering a real and effective solution of the present difficulty, but evidently it suits him to ignore the faults and provocations in the administration which compelled Mr. Gandhi to alter his position from being a lifelong co-operator with the British Government to becoming a non-co-operator, counting millions of willing and suffering followers. However, Lord Meston takes the effects of the movement and deals with them. In the first place, he points out, that racial animosity is affecting the relations between the English officials and the people. This is deplorable, so far as the evil actually exists, but the reports of animosity are exaggerated. Mr. Gandhi himself has never encouraged it and has always done his best to promote mutual esteem and love among races and castes in India. Secondly, Lord Meston finds fault with the new constitution. The defect is on the side of the people or their representatives; for, he says that “though the Extremists rejected the Reform as being inadequate, the temperate politicians, who undertook to work the scheme, are straining the machinery in every direction, encroaching on the ‘reserved’ fields of business and demanding to dictate policy for the consequences of which they have no responsibility.” This, in plain terms, means the failure of diarchy or the inadequacy of their first instalment of self-government of India.